Illawarra Mercury
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Wollongong man Benjamin Thomas accused of recruiting child to set fire to enemies $90k ute

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 16 2023 - 10:20am, first published November 15 2023 - 5:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Thomas and the damage done to the alleged victim's ute. Pictures from Facebook
Benjamin Thomas and the damage done to the alleged victim's ute. Pictures from Facebook

A Wollongong inmate with the words 'Mein Kampf' tattooed on his forehead stands accused of persuading a child to burn down a man's new $90,000 ute in an alleged twisted revenge plot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.