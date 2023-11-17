Illawarra Mercurysport
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Shane Flanagan eyes Tom Dearden in Ben Hunt succession plan

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 17 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shane Flanagan (inset) see Tom Dearden as the ideal successor to Ben Hunt at the Dragons. Picture Getty Images
Shane Flanagan (inset) see Tom Dearden as the ideal successor to Ben Hunt at the Dragons. Picture Getty Images

St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan has in-demand Cowboys half Tom Dearden in his recruitment sights, saying the off-contract 22-year-old shapes as the ideal long-term successor to Ben Hunt at the Dragons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Illawarra duo to debut for NSW Pride in Hockey One League
Illawarra players Nathan Ackroyd and Miri Maroney are set to debut for the NSW Pride men's and women's team respectively. Pictures supplied
The Govers' brothers Keiran and Blake will also face-off against each other
Tony de Souza
No comments
'We demoralised them': Lakers claim 'mental edge' over The Rail
The Rail keeper and captain Brett Gilly joins his bowler in appealing for a wicket during the recent game against the Kookas. Picture by Adam McLean
The Rail are hoping to get the better of the team that beat them in last year's grand...
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.