Tuesday, 21 November 2023
BlueScope drops wind tower manufacturing from Port Kembla advanced steel precinct

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated November 21 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 4:56pm
Mark Vassella takes questions in Wollongong on Tuesday. Picture by Anna Warr.
BlueScope has dropped plans for making wind towers at its Advanced Steel Manufacturing precinct because the pieces, once loaded on trucks, would not fit under bridges which cross the M1 in Wollongong.

