Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Jamie Soward's Dragons NRLW team given a boost with trio re-signing

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated November 28 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 6:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Soward will be back again coaching St George Illawarra's NRLW team in 2024. Picture by Robert Peet
Jamie Soward will be back again coaching St George Illawarra's NRLW team in 2024. Picture by Robert Peet

The Dragons have confirmed three players - Shenai Lendill, Sara Sautia and Sophie Clancy - have all agreed contract extensions that will keep them at the club until the end of the 2025 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

From the Illawarra my whole life, I have a passion for sports writing. Favourite sports include football, cricket and rugby league. Career highlights include covering the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2022 UCI Cycling World Championships in Wollongong. I cover a range of sports, mainly football, but have written about rugby league, rugby union, racing, basketball, volleyball, Aussie Rules, cricket, mixed martial arts plus more. Particularly enjoy providing the latest updates to local fans of the Wolves, Illawarra Premier League (men's and women's) as well as the District League.

More from AFL
More from sports
Jamie Soward's Dragons NRLW team given a boost with trio re-signing
Jamie Soward will be back again coaching St George Illawarra's NRLW team in 2024. Picture by Robert Peet
Shenai Lendill, Sara Sautia and Sophie Clancy have all re-signed.
Jordan Warren
No comments
'We're fighting for our lives': Hawks doing everything to win games
Illawarra Hawks guard Tyler Harvey guarded by Will Hickey during practice at the Snakepit on Tuesday. Picture by Robert Peet
Tyler Harvey says Hawks are working hard to win more games
Agron Latifi
No comments
Ian McLennan Park set to host free school holiday football clinic
Illawarra girls and boys aged between six and 12 are invited to take part in a free holiday clinic at Ian McLennan Park early next year. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
The session will be open to local children aged six to 12 years.
Newsroom
No comments
St George Illawarra lure experienced forward Tom Eisenhuth to Wollongong
Former Melbourne Storm forward Tom Eisenhuth is heading to St George Illawarra, effective immediately. Picture by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images
He joins Hame Sele and Kyle Flanagan as the Red V's 2024 recruits.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.