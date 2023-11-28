Jamie Soward's Dragons NRLW team given a boost with trio re-signing

The Dragons have confirmed three players - Shenai Lendill, Sara Sautia and Sophie Clancy - have all agreed contract extensions that will keep them at the club until the end of the 2025 season.
The three will be part of a St George Illawarra squad looking to make finals in 2024 after a disappointing NRLW campaign this year where they amassed just the three wins.
Dragons NRLW head coach Jamie Soward said he was pleased to have confirmed the trio.
"Shenai has established herself as one of the most versatile players in the NRLW," Soward said.
"Her work ethic and commitment to being the best wherever she plays makes her a valuable asset for the Dragons going forward."
Lendill made her NRLW debut for the Dragons this year and went on to be just one of two players to play every minute of every game for Soward.
Her versatility was on full display from the outset beginning the year on the wing before shifting into the back row and eventually finishing the year as a centre.
The 24-year-old averaged 110 run metres and made 31 tackle breaks to go along with a try and a pair of try assists.
Sautia linked up with the Red V prior to the year after spending the past two seasons with the Broncos and slotted sweetly into the second row before succumbing to a foot injury early on in the campaign.
"Sara had her season cut short but stayed committed to the team which is why we love having her," Soward said.
"I can't wait to see her back on the field and pushing for a Queensland spot in the next couple of years; I'm excited to see her play again in 2024.
"Sophie has shown she has the talent to play at NRLW level and her competitive side is something I like about her," Soward said.
"She has the chance to be the starting No. 9 going forward."
The trio joins the likes of Teagan Berry, Raecene McGregor, Bobbi Law, Alexis Tauaneai, Ella Koster, Tara McGrath-West, Jamilee Bright and Angelina Teakaraanga-Katoa to have re-committed for the next NRLW campaign.
