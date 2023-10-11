Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Dragons fortify NRLW engine room with signing of forward trio

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated October 11 2023 - 12:40pm, first published 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Front-rower Tara McGrath-West has extended her Dragons contract for a further two years. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Front-rower Tara McGrath-West has extended her Dragons contract for a further two years. Picture by Sylvia Liber

St George Illawarra coach Jamie Soward continues to build his long-term list, with forwards Tara McGrath-West, Angela Teakaraanga-Katoa and Jamilee Bright and all inking two-year contract extensions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
North set to chase No.1 pick after McKay joins Bombers
High-flying Kangaroo Ben McKay will reunite with former North coach Brad Scott at Essendon. (Morgan Hancock/AAP PHOTOS)
Anna Harrington, Shayne Hope and Justin Chadwick
More from sports
Pride of Illawarra hockey hungry to make their mark on national stage
Jack Hayes - pictured here from playing for the NSW indoor hockey team - is hoping to impress for NSW Pride in the Hockey One League. Picture by Adam McLean
Headlining the list is Kookaburras duo Blake Govers and Flynn Ogilvie.
Tony de Souza
No comments
Experienced midfielder extends time with Helensburgh in Premier League
Helensburgh midfielder Dylan Caton will remain at the Thistle in 2024. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
The club is expected to announce more signings soon.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.