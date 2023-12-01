Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 1 December 2023
Buxton crash driver sentenced for killing five teenagers in crash

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 1 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 11:14am
Tyrell Edwards with supporters near Picton Local Court in November 2022.
Victims' family members cried out as the young driver who killed five teenagers in a high-speed crash on a quiet road on the outskirts of Buxton last year was jailed for his crimes.

