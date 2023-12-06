Dual athlete Indy Bradley caps off stellar week with Aussie selection

It's been a week unlike any other for junior dual sports athlete Indy Bradley.
The netball and basketball star began her week with the proud achievement of picking up the Sid Hayes Trophy for being the most outstanding representative in primary school sport at the South Coast Schools Sports Association Awards ceremony at the Illawarra Turf Club.
But the accolades did not stop there, with the Mount Brown Public School student gaining selection into the Australian under 13 indoor netball team to tour New Zealand in July 2024. There she will take on both the Kiwi's and the likes of South Africa in a remarkable achievement.
Bradley has long admired both netball and basketball and has no plans to stop playing both sports. Earlier this year she was picked for the NSW PSSA team playing in the Australia school championships in both netball and basketball in Perth.
She also kept herself and her parents very busy for INNSW at nationals for NSW indoor netball in Brisbane across November and December. It was her performances in the sunshine state that confirmed her selection for Australia to head to Auckland next year.
Despite all these achievements, Bradley remains incredibly humble. Following selection she was told she was becoming known for being a great team player, meaning she is a dream member of the squad for the coaches.
"I was really proud to win that award. And then at nationals I felt like I played really well and had a lot of fun," the youngster said.
Bradley will venture overseas for the first time when she jets over to New Zealand in July next year. She said it was something she had been aspiring to for some time.
It has been a phenomenal 2023 for Bradley. She previously told the Mercury that she 'cried when she found out' she had made the NSW team for the Australian school championships.
At the time of selection she made it clear how important her family was and how influential they had been in her love of sport.
"I cried when I found out," she said in August.
"I cried when I found out I got in the netball team then I cried when I found out I got in the basketball team. I was just so happy in that moment. Mum cried. My cousin was there and my nan was there and everybody was just happy."
Bradley is well known in the junior netball scene after being part of the Illawarra under 12 team that finished in the top two of the championship division at the state titles.
