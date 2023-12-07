Teen, 15, charged with murder after savage Warrawong stabbing

A teenage girl has been charged with murder following a savage stabbing in Warrawong that left a mother of two dead.
Warilla resident Kristie Mcbride, 39, died in hospital a week after she was stabbed during a street brawl on Wegit Way on November 22 that had allegedly been organised on Instagram.
On Thursday, December 7, police charged a 15-year-old girl with murder in relation to the fight. The teen was already in custody for other charges in relation to the brawl.
Warilla resident Ms Mcbride was visiting her sister Carly Mcbride in Wegit Way when the brawl erupted.
Seven people - six female teenagers aged 14, 15 and 17 and a 37-year-old woman - have been charged in relation to the incident, they remain before the courts.
The girl who has been charged with murder will remain in custody until she is next due to appear at a children's court on Tuesday, December 12.
Strike Force Galmarra was formed following the brawl and police are continuing their investigation.
