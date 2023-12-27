Illawarra Mercury
Year in Review

Illawarra's underworld crime figures who made headlines in 2023


By Grace Crivellaro
Updated December 27 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 12:40pm
(L to R) Damien Featherstone, Jacob Nyrhinen, Troy Fornaciari, and Belinda Van Krevel. Pictures from file
(L to R) Damien Featherstone, Jacob Nyrhinen, Troy Fornaciari, and Belinda Van Krevel. Pictures from file

Alleged gang members, the mastermind behind a murder and even those who've claimed they want to change their ways have found themselves in familiar territory once again 2023.

