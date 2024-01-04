Suspicious blaze destroys Berkeley home, police investigating

A Berkeley home has been destroyed by fire overnight with police declaring the blaze a crime scene.
The fire erupted in the single level brick and tile home on Kelly Street in the early hours of Friday, January 5, with firefighters called to the scene at 12.43am.
"It was totally involved [in fire] when we got there ... it [flames] was through the roof," Fire and Rescue NSW Warrawong Station Officer Mick Adams said.
"We weren't sure if there was anyone in there, but due to the extent of the flames it was too dangerous to enter [the home].
"Every single room was on fire when we got there."
Specialist HAZMAT firefighters from Shellharbour were called to the fire due to large amounts of asbestos present in the home.
"We couldn't determine the cause and origin [of the fire] because the whole house was burnt out," Station Officer Adams said.
Crime scene detectives have been called to the home and are now investigating.
The Mercury understands the owners of the home were away at the time of the fire.
This is the second house suspicious fire in two days days after a blaze broke out in a Warrawong unit on January 3.
Firefighters are so concerned about the number of house fires in the Illawarra, that they've teamed up with the Illawarra Mercury to provide free smoke alarms (including free installation) and fire safety advice for residents.
There is no catch, the smoke alarm is free and so is the fire safety advice.
If you're reading this story on your mobile phone click here to book, otherwise scan the QR code above to request a free smoke alarm.
