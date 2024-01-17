Froling, Robinson hand over the keys to Hawks half-court hero

There's any number of reasons for the Hawks turnaround this season, but skipper Sam Froling pinpoints seflessness for bringing his team back into the finals mix.
Fronting the media in the wake of former coach Jacob Jackomas' sacking in November, the plain-speaking captain said his side had paid the price for playing "selfish" in a 2-7 start to the season.
It's shifted markedly over the lat 10-game stretch, with Froling saying it's what has helped the Hawks handle the inevitable in-game runs that had previously got away from them.
"Previously something would mess up offensively or defensively and then we'd let that turn into three-four-five-six possessions in a row of bad plays," Froling said.
"Now, if something goes wrong, which is going to happen in a basketball game, it turns into 'the next one's got to be a good shot or it's got to be a good defensive possession'.
"Instead of guys forcing stuff or trying to do something heroic, it's become a lot more reliant on the team basketball. It's a lot more fun to play and it looks a lot better.
"We see some possessions where a guy might force one, but it doesn't happen that often anymore. I think it was almost every second or third possession previously.
"I don't know what the assist numbers are, but I think guys field goal percentages have gone up because we're taking better shots. That's been a massive clean up for us and guys are reaping the rewards."
While the shift in fortunes under Justin Tatum has been swift, Froling's aware it can turn the other way just as quickly heading into a home double against Cairns and Adelaide, the former on Thursday night.
"We're at that point in the season where every game matters," Froling said.
"We want to win every single one to really solidify our [finals] spot. We want to get to that top four and stay out of the play-in We always had the talent. We've worked out what roles guys fit into and we've really started to gel and it's shown in the wins and losses column.
"Every game's super important and every home game's massive for us. These are the two teams that are kind of hanging around that middle of the pack, so if we can hand them a loss each that really helps us as well."
One fan right on board with the finals push is diehard supporter Tim Henderson who lifted the roof off the WEC during the Hawks last home outing with a half-court shot that earned him the keys to a GWM Ora courtesy of City Motors Group.
"It's great to be able to work with a local sporting team such as the Hawks and put on such a fun activation for home game attendees," CMG managing director Scott Wakeling said.
"We couldn't be more excited that both vehicles that were up for grabs, found a new home with our winners Tim and John."
Whilst both vehicles have now been won during the season,City Motors Group are now giving fans the chance to win $1000 at each remaining Illawarra Hawks home game, with the prize jackpotting each week if it fails to go off.
"With $5000 potentially available, we're definitely in for a thrilling final five home games," Wakeling said.
To enter visit wollongongcitymotors.com.au
