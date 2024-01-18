The best photos and video from Wollongong Wolves' school holiday clinic

With the school holidays in full flight the region's aspiring footballers were able to turn themselves into prime Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo at the Wollongong Wolves school holiday clinic.
Kids were treated to coaching from Wolves staff as well as a whole lot of fun including games inside an inflatable pitch at Albert Butler Park in Primbee.
The three-day program saw kids either try to impress or just have a causal kick around with mates playing the game they love.
Here are the best photos and video from the clinic, captured by Mercury photographer Adam McLean.
Meanwhile in the Wolves' first team David Carney's troops are preparing for the beginning of the upcoming National Premier League season.
It will be the final year in the competition for the Wolves, with the club set to compete in Football Australia's new National Second Tier competition from 2025.
The NPL 2024 season will begin on February 17 away against Marconi for the Wolves, followed by another road trip against Sydney United in round two.
The first home game for the Wolves will be on Sunday, March 3 against St George.
