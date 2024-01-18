Illawarra Mercurysport
Photos

The best photos and video from Wollongong Wolves' school holiday clinic

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
January 18 2024 - 1:19pm
Six-year-old Hudson celebrates his goal during a match inside the inflatable pitch. Picture by Adam McLean
With the school holidays in full flight the region's aspiring footballers were able to turn themselves into prime Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo at the Wollongong Wolves school holiday clinic.

Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

From the Illawarra my whole life, I have a passion for sports writing. Favourite sports include football, cricket and rugby league. Career highlights include covering the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2022 UCI Cycling World Championships in Wollongong. I cover a range of sports, mainly football, but have written about rugby league, rugby union, racing, basketball, volleyball, Aussie Rules, cricket, mixed martial arts plus more. Particularly enjoy providing the latest updates to local fans of the Wolves, Illawarra Premier League (men's and women's) as well as the District League.

More from Junior Sport

