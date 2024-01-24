Luke Wilkshire opens his new Unanderra academy alongside footballing royalty

Footballing royalty was in attendance in Unanderra as Luke Wilkshire officially opened his brand new junior football venture.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Albion Park's former Socceroo great was eager to unearth the next generation of football stars in the Illawarra and as a result, decided the best way to do that was by beginning a new academy tailored to creating the next crop of future national team players.
The Luke Wilkshire Football Academy was opened on Wednesday, January 24 in Unanderra. The likes of Liverpool legend Craig Johnston, as well as former Socceroos Archie Thompson and Brett Emerton were in attendance as the ribbon was cut.
"I would have dreamed to have had something like this when I was little," Wilkshire said.
"When I was little I had a little window in the back garden that I used and I had to be careful with it because there was a glass window above it.
"For me, this is a footballers dream. It's great to see the end product. It's been a long couple of months. It didn't look like this when we first walked in here that's for sure. But with a lot of good support and a lot of people around me helped make this happen.
"We had a feeling and we could see the vision, but a lot of great people have helped bring this to life."
Wilkshire's academy will utilise an indoor, synthetic facility on Waverley Drive, Unanderra. The program will accommodate 80 kids, coached by the man himself.
Former Liverpool FC great Johnston said that he felt Wilkshire truly could be the future of Australian football.
"He is special because he's down to earth. He understands how it works," he told the Mercury.
"In my mind, Luke Wilkshire is the future of Australian football. He's got kids with Ronaldo haircuts that love it. He cares about grassroots and he's not just talking about making it happen, he makes it happen. The academy is that embodiment.
"I have so much respect for Luke and what he does. I believe he'll be a Socceroos manager one day."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.