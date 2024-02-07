Cricket Illawarra stars of the future selected for representative duties

Cricket Illawarra's stars of the future have been selected for the organisation's U18 inter-association team for 2023/24.
There were 12 players selected from Illawarra clubs in the squad. The side is set to take on South Coast Cricket Assocation at Howard Fowles Oval this Sunday February 11.
Of the 12 selected, four are from Wests Illawarra, four are from Keira, three are from Northern Districts and one is from Wollongong.
In-form Wests opener Bailey Abela has been selected as captain of the team, whilst his deputy will be Ryan Cattle from Keira.
Ryan's brother Blake - who recently hit a century at the Bradman Cup - also features in the side.
Illawarra will be looking to defend their crown after winning the competition against South Coast, Highlands and Shoalhaven in the 2022/23 season.
Bailey Abela (c) - Wests Illawarra
Ryan Cattle (vc) - Keira
Josh Garnero - Keira
Blake Cattle - Keira
Logan Jensen - Keira
Nick Nicastri - Wests Illawarra
Lachlan Welsh - Wests Illawarra
Tyler Davidson - Wests Illawarra
Darcy Norris - Wollongong
Riley Broadhead - Northern Districts
Lucas Allen - Northern Districts
Keegan White - Northern Districts
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.