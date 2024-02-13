Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

Wolves to lock horns with old pros and familiar foes as season gets underway

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated February 13 2024 - 5:47pm, first published 5:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Who are the major players for Wollongong Wolves in 2024? Pictures by Adam McLean, Anna Warr and Wesley Lonergan
Who are the major players for Wollongong Wolves in 2024? Pictures by Adam McLean, Anna Warr and Wesley Lonergan

Some key departures from Wollongong Wolves to rival clubs is set to make for some fascinating fixtures as the start of the National Premier League Men's season draws ever closer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.