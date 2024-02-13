Two brawls in two days, cop hospitalised, but nobody arrested

Two mass brawls in two days, dozens of people involved, a cop hospitalised, but there is no link between the fights, police say.
Around 20 men were involved in a brawl at Reddall Reserve near Lake Illawarra's foreshore at 3.30pm Sunday, February 11.
"Police arrived to find two groups of males, thought to number about 20, physically fighting," a NSW Police spokesman said.
"There were no reports of injuries and there were no arrests made."
The following day a police officer was injured while trying to arrest someone involved in a brawl at Reynolds Lane, Oak Flats.
After one of the alleged brawlers took off on foot, police said a 53-year-old male senior constable gave chase, sustaining a knock to the head while attempting to detain the person.
"During the arrest, the officer has fallen to the ground striking his head, where he momentarily lost consciousness," a NSW Police spokesman said.
Police declined to say if the officer fell, was pushed or an assault made him fall during the arrest.
The officer was rushed to Wollongong Hospital and he remains there in a stable condition.
Police said the fights were not linked to each other, or the result of recent allegations of female Jamberoo Action Park staff being harassed during an Islamic male-only day.
Police declined to provide the Mercury with descriptions and ages of those involved in the fights, or the number of people involved.
So far nobody has been arrested in relation to either brawl and police are reviewing body-worn cameras to identify those involved.
They have pleaded for anyone with information to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.