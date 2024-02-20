Third hydroponic cannabis raid in six days as police target Illawarra homes

Dozens of cannabis plants and hydroponic equipment have been seized by police during a raid on a Cringila home.
The "sophisticated hydroponic set-up" was allegedly found inside a home on Lake Avenue at 10.30am on Monday, February 19.
"Police seized 27 cannabis plants, lighting and equipment used in the cultivation of cannabis plants and 100 grams of dried cannabis," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Nobody was in the house at the time.
The Cringila raid was the third one of its type in the Illawarra during a six-day period.
On February 13 police allegedly found a hydroponic system and 150 cannabis plants in a home Wollongong, then on February 16 officers cannabis pants, dried cannabis and hydroponics were seized at a Warrawong home.
A 65-year-old man was arrested in relation to the Warrawong raid.
Police are calling on anyone with information about the Wollongong or Cringila hydroponic set-ups to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.