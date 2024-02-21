Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Environment

Helensburgh bike park asbestos source revealed by city council

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated February 21 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Preliminary works got underway to remove the Helensburgh mountain bike park soil on Tuesday. Picture by Adam McLean.
Preliminary works got underway to remove the Helensburgh mountain bike park soil on Tuesday. Picture by Adam McLean.

Asbestos fragments in the ground at the Helensburgh mountain bike park came in with red clay soil used in the building of the jumps at the site, Wollongong City Council (WCC) has said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Environment

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.