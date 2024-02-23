Spinal operation still a work in progress for Dragons: Liddle

It's a work in progress but Dragons hooker Jacob Liddle is confident a new-look spine will find its groove in time for round one after a clunky first-up showing against South Sydney last week.
Liddle is one of three returning members in the all-important quartet having produced a first season in the Red V last year impressive enough to earn a two-year contract extension.
With skipper Ben Hunt and fullback Tyrell Sloan returning, Kyle Flanagan is the only new face at five-eighth having ironically come to work in tandem out of dummy-half with Liddle.
Coach Shane Flanagan admitted following a 28-6 Charity Shield defeat that his side struggled with the ball, despite producing a defensively sound first 40 minutes.
He'll be looking for more points than that lone intercept try to Mikaele Ravalawa last week when the Dragons take on the Tigers on their traditional pre-season trip to Mudgee on Saturday.
While it wasn't the result he was after, Liddle says the first-up trial run served its purpose.
"There were some positives to take out of the first half," Liddle said.
"The end result wasn't what we wanted but we defended well up to the last couple of minutes. I was pretty happy with the structure we put in place and what we're working towards.
"We're working on some combos there. We've been working on it all preseason so we'll keep working on it through the next couple of games leading to round one.
"I love playing with Benny Hunt, I played with him last year, and Flanno (Kyle) has slotted in pretty well. He's really a good player and he controls his side of the field.
"When he needs to link up he links up really well with Benny and Sloany. Tyrell's got a lot of X factor at the back. We're still working on a few combos and obviously a few changes with trials.
"You can't take a whole lot from them, especially that second half, but just putting our systems in place and building to the team we want to be is the key really.
"It's just a trial, so there's no competition points on the line, but we want to win every time we get on the field."
While 2023 was a forgettable year on the team front, Liddle securing a release from the Tigers to take up an opportunity paid big dividends on the personal front.
The 27-year-old produced his most consistent season in the top grade, albeit with a brief stint in reserve grade when surprisingly dropped by former coach Anthony Griffin just weeks after inking his contract extension.
His immediate recall when Ryan Carr was installed as interim coach saw him recapture his best and regularly log 70-plus minutes. It was a belated breakout season for the crafty rake and it's something he's determined to build upon.
"It's definitely most games I played in a season so that was a start," Liddle said.
"I've got plenty of work on, as everyone does. You don't want to be stationary, so there's obviously a few little things I want to improve on and keep working towards.
"Obviously there was some good moments, but we didn't finish where we wanted to finish, so that's the key this year, just winning games and to keep improving.
"I love it down here. I love the boys, I love the club, so I just want to keep building."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.