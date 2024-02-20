Illawarra Mercurysport
Shane Flanagan names unchanged side for Tigers clash in Mudgee

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 20 2024 - 4:16pm, first published 4:11pm
Shane Flanagan has named an unchanged starting unit for Saturday's clash with the Tigers in Mudgee. Picture by John Veage
Shane Flanagan has named an unchanged starting unit for Saturday's clash with the Tigers in Mudgee. Picture by John Veage

St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan has resisted making changes following last week's Charity Shield loss - at least on paper - naming the same run-on side for this week's trial clash with the Tigers in Mudgee.

More from Dragons Den

