Shane Flanagan names unchanged side for Tigers clash in Mudgee

St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan has resisted making changes following last week's Charity Shield loss - at least on paper - naming the same run-on side for this week's trial clash with the Tigers in Mudgee.
Raymond Faitala-Mariner will debut for the club in a boost to middle stocks after being named on an extended bench, though fellow bookend Hame Sele's return in the Red V won't come until round one as he nurses niggles that have kept him out of the club's preseason program.
Tyrell Sloan has been retained in the No. 1 jumper after a hit and miss showing against the Rabbitohs, including a crucial error that led to the Rabbitohs only first-half try.
It was something Flanagan described as a "soft moment" in the aftermath, but the 21-year-old will get a chance to redeem himself against the Tigers.
Zac Lomax was again named on the wing after spending time there outside Jack Bird against Souths before switching to his preferred right centre spot in the second stanza.
It remains to be seen whether he spends any time at fullback after Flanagan revealed back tightness prevented him shifting the 24-year-old to the custodian role last week.
Dan Russell also returns to the squad after he was a late withdrawal last week, while youngsters Dylan Egan, Savelio Tamale, Alec Tuitavake and Jonah Glover drop out of the squad.
All have been named in the NSW Cup side that play a curtain-raiser against the Magpies at Glen Willow Oval.
