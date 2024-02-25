The two Wollongong Wolves players the club must build itself around in 2025

Most can't tell the two apart from afar due to their blond hair and similar physique, but there are two players Wollongong Wolves must preserve going into the National Second Tier in 2025.
Lachlan Scott and Jake Trew combined to give the Wolves a 2-1 victory against Sydney United in round two of the National Premier League Men's NSW competition. It was the team's first win of the season and first at Edensor Park since 2008.
The duo began their partnership in the 2023 season and whilst it was not a finished product, there were certainly signs of potency.
The nous of Wolves captain Scott is known by most following his stint with the Wanderers in the A-League, but the emergence of Trew is the slower burn.
Trew put his name in the spotlight as a 16-year-old for the Wolves in 2016, making his first grade debut under then coach Jacob Timpano.
From there, injuries have derailed his career. But after a stint in the Illawarra Premier League with Wollongong Olympic, he returned to the Wolves and is slowly getting back to his best.
As a partnership, Scott and Trew offer so much in attack and defence. That was on show against United.
Similar to the beginning of their last game against Marconi in round one, the Wolves had the majority of the attack in the early stages at Edensor Park.
But dissimilar to the week prior, the Wolves actually took the lead with thanks to a Scott goal from a Trew assist 18 minutes into the contest.
It was sensational work from new signing Yaboub Mustafa in the middle of the park to release Trew. From there, the Vincentia product ran into the box and squared the ball to Scott, who made no mistake for his second goal in as many games.
United weren't without their chances, but Janjetovic showed his years of experience to stand up for his new team.
His brilliant shot-stopping ability was on show late in the first half when United forward Marco Arambasic found himself in front of goal but the former A-League goalie put his body on the line and saved his team from point blank range to keep the clean sheet.
United finished the first half the stronger, but the score remained 1-0.
The defence were looking resolute despite being all hands on deck in the second half. That was until Samuel Riak gave away a penalty in the 76th minute to give United a chance to level the scores.
That's exactly what the home side did, with second half substitute Stephan De Robillard dispatching past Janjetovic from the spot.
It was all hands on deck in the second 45 with United very much in control for the majority of the second half.
But most crucially, the Wolves held strong defensively. In particular, Harrison Buesnel was immense at the back in what could be a real coming of age performance for the 20-year-old.
Just when you thought the Wolves would be happy to escape Sydney United Sports Centre with a point, the captain led from the front.
Scott found himself in the box with acres of space and dispatched the ball into the net with just minutes remaining to make it 2-1 and that is how the score remained.
The Wolves will finally get the chance to play at home in round three at Albert Butler Memorial Park against St George City.
The match is on Sunday, March 3 and kickoff is 3pm.
