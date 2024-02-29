Wollongong prisoner tackled after loaded gun, drugs found in his undies

A man has confessed to bringing a loaded gun and meth stuffed in his undies into Wollongong police station after being arrested for a wild chase.
David Huynh, 26, hit speeds of 175kmh on his motorcycle - that had cardboard number plates - during a police pursuit through Kembla Grange about 10.30pm on July 15, 2023.
Police stopped the chase shortly before 11pm for safety reasons, but Huynh was later found entering a fire trail at Cataract, with police finding him sitting on his motorcycle.
He was searched before being taken to Wollongong police station where he tested positive to having meth in his system. Upon being taken into a cell, Huynh was searched again.
CCTV footage of the incident, shared by 2GB, shows two correctives officers instructing Huynh to empty his pockets and take off his pants.
"What's that?" one correctives officer asked, pointing at Huynh's groin, but Huynh did not respond.
He was asked to put his hands above his head after he set off a metal detector, but nothing was found.
It was only after he was moved from a police cell into the custody of NSW Correctives Services - who have greater strip search powers - that a homemade gun, bullets and drugs were found in a puch in Huynh's underwear.
Huynh was seated on the bed when the correctives officers noticed the pouch, sparking a dramatic scuffle in which one of the officers hit his head on the wall.
As the officers tackled Huynh to the ground, the pouch fell out of his undies.
"Wait until I get out ... I'm going to come back and get you," Huynh repeatedly yelled at the officers, while violently swinging his arms on the ground.
Police ran to the cell after hearing the commotion and handcuffed Huynh.
Officers picked up the pouch and found a homemade pistol inside, loaded with a single .22 long rifle calibre cartridge and eight .22 long rifle stinger calibre cartridges.
A small resealable bag with 3.51 grams of meth was also found.
Huynh faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to police pursuit, unlicensed driving, exceeding speed over 45kmh, and driving with an illicit drug present in his system.
He also admitted to possessing a prohibited drug, possessing ammunition without a permit, possessing an unauthorised firearm, and two counts of resisting an enforcement officer.
An assessment report was ordered ahead of Huynh's sentence date on April 10 to examine the circumstances surrounding his offending.
