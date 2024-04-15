Police probe into possible coward punch that left 60yo man fighting for life

A 60-year-old man is still fighting for life after a savage late-night attack in Unanderra three days ago.
Police are investigating if the man was hit in a 'coward punch' attack at Unanderra Hotel around 10.50pm on Friday, April 12.
Officers called for witnesses in the aftermath of the attack and they are yet to charge anyone for their involvement.
The injured man remains in Wollongong Hospital in a critical condition.
A coward punch, also known as a one-punch attack, is a strike to the head or neck that is delivered without warning, often from behind.
It often knocks the victim unconscious with further risk of head trauma when they hit the ground.
More than 170 Australians have been killed by a coward punch since the year 2000.
The number of non-domestic violence related assaults have jumped by 11 per cent in the Illawarra during the past five years, from 980 incidents to 1088.
While the Wollongong LGA recorded the most at 838 (up from 785), Kiama recorded the biggest increase from 24 during 2018 to 36 in 2023 (up 50 per cent).
Cases in Shellharbour jumped from 171 to 241 (up 25 per cent) during the five years, data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research shows.
Domestic violence assaults also jumped in the Illawarra - from 901 five years ago to 976 last year, this represents a jump of 8.3 per cent).
There were 700 in Wollongong (up from 665), 245 in Shellharbour (up from 200) and Kiama recorded a slight drop, falling from 36 incidents to 31.
If you have any information that could assist Lake Illawarra Police District officers with their investigation into the Unanderra assault call 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.