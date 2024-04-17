Dragons secure return of star NRLW half Tyla King on two-year deal

St George Illawarra have managed a huge signing coup in bringing about the return of Tyla King (nee Nathan-Wong) for the next two NRLW seasons.
A bona fide global star of Rugby Sevens, the 29-year-old has inked a fresh extensions fresh off the Black Ferns claiming the Hong Kong Sevens a fortnight ago.
Now a dual-International having debuted for the Kiwi Ferns at the end of last season, King will now reprise her scrum-base partnership with skipper Raecene McGregor, who inked also two-year deal to remain in Wollongong last September.
With star fullback Teagan Berry also locked into Dragons colours for the next two seasons, coach Jamie Soward will again boast one of the most dynamic spines in the competition.
With her skills and profile still highly prized in rugby, there were fears her nine games with the Dragons would be flirtation with rugby league.
However, having revealed league was her first love growing up, King said she early in the piece that it wouldn't be a one-off.
"I absolutely loved my time last season with the team and knew it wouldn't be a one-and-done type thing," she said.
"I'm so excited to be back with the Dragons. I've still got so much to learn in the sport and I'm super excited to continue that growth with the team and Sowie."
King will re-join the Dragons at the conclusion of the Black Ferns Paris campaign where she'll be chasing a second Olympic Gold.
Soward said her decision to return to the NRLW was a huge endorsement of the club's women's program.
"Her making the decision last year to join the Dragons was a really proud one that I didn't take lightly, and the club understood how important that was," Soward said.
"For her to go and represent her country at the Olympics and decide she's going to finish up her sporting career at the Dragons shows where the club is at.
"It shows how much we look after our players and that we want them to be the best, but we also want them to get better.
"We can't wait to have Tyla back for another two years. She had a great first NRLW season capped off with beating the Jillaroos in the halves with Raecene.
"It's really exciting that we get to have Tyla back and what she means to our club and her professionalism going forward is something that we're really proud of."
