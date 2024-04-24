Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teen girl to make mental health bid after 'degrading' attacks on UOW students

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 24 2024 - 1:53pm, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture of the University of Wollongong sign on Northfields Avenue.
File picture of the University of Wollongong sign on Northfields Avenue.

A teenage girl who threatened three University of Wollongong students with a knife and forced one of them to "kiss my shoe" will apply to be dealt with under mental health law.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.