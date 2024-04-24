Teen girl to make mental health bid after 'degrading' attacks on UOW students

A teenage girl who threatened three University of Wollongong students with a knife and forced one of them to "kiss my shoe" will apply to be dealt with under mental health law.
The 14-year-old, who cannot be named due to her age, had her matter mentioned at Port Kembla Children's Court on Tuesday.
She pleaded guilty to intimidation and three counts of assault with intent to rob while armed with an offensive weapon stemming from the spate of attacks on March 23.
Her 15-year-old co-offender was released from custody on a 12-month probation order last week after the court heard of her background of "extreme deprivation".
CCTV cameras captured the girls arriving on the university campus via Northfields Avenue about 7.30pm, both wearing track pants and brightly coloured Nike TNs.
Tendered court documents state the girls were sitting on a brick wall when the 14-year-old threatened a 53-year-old Asian man with an eight-centimetre knife and demanded money.
When he said he didn't have any and continued walking, the girls kept walking through the campus and "appeared to search for more victims".
Near the bus stop, the 14-year-old pointed the knife at a 34-year-old Asian woman and yelled, "C---, give me your money".
In shock, the woman said she didn't have any.
The 14-year-old continued her demands, prompting the woman to walk away and flag down help from a vehicle driving passed.
The girls ran after her, but left when the vehicle pulled over.
Three minutes later, the teens ran up behind a 25-year-old Indian woman who was walking alone, with the 14-year-old waving the knife at her throat and demanding cash.
When the student said she didn't have any, the 14-year-old forced her to kiss her shoes, while the 15-year-old was laughing while showing a friend the incident via a Facetime call.
"Hurry up and kiss my shoe," the 14-year-old said to the woman and held the knife to her throat.
The woman complied due to being promised she would be let go if she did. She ran off, feeling humiliated.
Police arrived at the campus the next morning and arrested the girls, who were wearing the same clothes they had on during the incidents.
When asked whether she had a weapon, the 15-year-old voluntarily handed over a flick knife, with the court hearing she carried it for her protection due to her background of abuse and neglect.
Defence lawyer Hannah Dreher confirmed guilty pleas for the 14-year-old girl and said she had been engaging positively support services.
Ms Dreher told the court an application would be made to have the girl dealt with under mental health law.
The 14-year-old's matter was adjourned for two weeks to allow time for a background report to be prepared ahead of her sentence. She remains behind bars at a youth detention centre.
