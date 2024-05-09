Illawarra Stingrays stars selected in A-Leagues Women All Stars squad

The good news for the Illawarra Stingrays has continued with one of its A-Leagues Women's superstars to take on the might of Arsenal Women FC.
And the good news for Western Sydney Wanderers defender Danika Matos is she will be joined in the A-League Women All Stars squad by Shellharbour talent and Canberra sharpshooter Michelle Heyman as well as Figtree junior and Sydney FC midfielder Mackenzie Hawkesby.
Their selection in the 19-player squad selected by head coach Joe Montemurro is testament to the brilliant campaigns each player had for their respective club.
Hawkesby heads into the Arsenal FC clash to be played on Sunday, May 24 as part of the Global Football Week Melbourne, fresh from being named player of the match in Sydney FC's grand final win over Melbourne City.
Her great form throughout the season saw Hawkesby selected in the Professional Footballers Australia's 2023/24 ALW team of the season.
Michelle Heyman was named captain of this prestigious A-League Women's player-voted side.
The evergreen Heyman - who was in February called up to the Matildas' squad for the Paris Olympics - enjoyed another stellar A-Leagues campaign with Canberra United.
Her tally of 17 goals saw her become the first player in A-League Women's history to claim three Golden Boots awards. The 35-year-old also became the league's maiden player to sore 100 career goals.
Heyman is also a former Illawarra Stingrays player and would have taken great delight from the news this week that the region's premier football team will soon have its own home at Lakelands Oval after given $2 million by the NSW government to upgrade the facility in Dapto.
Meantime, Montemurro said he was looking forward to coaching the inaugural A-League Women All Stars side.
"The quality across the Liberty A-League Women is undeniable. The league has been a proven pathway for CommBank Matildas for many years, and more and more we're seeing current Matildas and other internationals feature across the league," he said.
"Within this squad we will have 11 internationals and it's a squad that has a great mix of experience, quality and flair that I think will excite the fans, show the best of the league and most of all give Arsenal Women FC a real challenge.
"I can't wait to work with this squad and the incredible coaches, and see the Australian football fans create an incredible atmosphere at Marvel Stadium for what will be an amazing showcase of world class football."
The A-League All Stars Women team is set to assemble in Melbourne on Saturday May 18 with an open training session for fans to be held on Thursday May 23 at AAMI Park with tickets available now for $10 via www.ticketek.com.au
Global Football Week Melbourne will be telecast in Australia live and free on 10 Bold and streamed exclusively on 10 Play and Paramount+.
Fans can purchase their tickets to the A-Leagues All Stars double-header on May 24 here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.