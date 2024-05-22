Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Four pro-Palestine protesters face court after arrest at Bisalloy Unanderra

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 22 2024 - 5:45pm, first published 5:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Imbar Nassi, Diala Salim and Leya Reid at Bisalloy in Unanderra on April 5. Picture by Adam McLean
Imbar Nassi, Diala Salim and Leya Reid at Bisalloy in Unanderra on April 5. Picture by Adam McLean

Four pro-Palestine protesters who allegedly attached themselves to machinery at Bisalloy's Unanderra site have faced court for the first time since their arrest.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.