Four pro-Palestine protesters face court after arrest at Bisalloy Unanderra

Four pro-Palestine protesters who allegedly attached themselves to machinery at Bisalloy's Unanderra site have faced court for the first time since their arrest.
Imbar Nassi, Diala Salim, Leya Reid, and Sunny Short donned keffiyeh at Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday, each charged with entering inclosed land without a lawful excuse.
No formal pleas have been entered and an adjournment was sought to allow time for legal advice.
Nassi, Salim, Reid, and Short entered the steel fabricator's building with about a dozen others on the morning of April 5 to protest Bisalloy's ties to the Israeli Defence Forces.
Speaking to the Mercury at the protest, Reid said the group were disrupting Bisalloy's operations due to their supply of armoured steel to Israeli defence firms.
"Bisalloy sells armoured steel to Israeli Occupation Forces which they use for tanks. We must all do whatever we can to stop this brutal attack," she said.
After a brief mention of their court matters, Nassi said it was a "valuable thing" to have put a halt to Bisalloy's operations on April 5, even just for a few hours.
"There is growing support in the Illawarra community to stop the genocide and halt the production of genocidal materials in the locality," they said.
The protest was the second one that disrupted Bisalloy's operations since October 7, with a group entering the company's offices in December.
One protester Jeremy Kerbel was arrested at the first protest after he held placards and laid on the floor inside the building.
He has since pleaded not guilty to charges of common assault and entering inclosed lands without a lawful excuse.
In a previous statement, Bisalloy said it "typically only exports lightweight protection grade products, and any international sale of these products in done with the strict scrutiny and approval of the Australian Government, Defence Export Control".
It did not confirm whether its products have been used in Gaza.
