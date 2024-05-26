Holden car spotted near Wollongong could provide clues in Pauline Sowry cold case

A Holden Kingswood sedan may hold clues into the cold case disappearance of Wollongong woman Pauline Sowry.
The "kind, caring and a loving mother" went missing in December 1993 and was last seen in Wollongong's northern suburbs by her family around Christmas that year.
She was 49 years old and mum to three boys - Jason, Paul and Adam.
In March 2024, police announced a $500,000 reward and fresh appeal in an effort to crack the cold case, and on May 27 a photo of a car similar to one she may have been seen in was released.
NSW Police said as a result of the appeal they received information that Pauline was sighted south of Wollongong in a vehicle similar to the image released.
That vehicle is described as a white 1968-model Holden HK Kingswood sedan, which was said to be in 'pristine' condition.
Despite extensive investigations since her disappearance Pauline, also known by her married name of Pauline Lawrence, has not been seen since.
A 2008 coronial inquest found Pauline had died, most likely after an unconfirmed sighting in 1994, and in 2022, NSW Police Force launched Strike Force Anthea to re-examine the cold case.
In March this year, Pauline's son Jason Lawrence, supported by her siblings Jill Sowry, Michelle Jones and Simon Sowry, said his mother's sudden disappearance had devastated their family.
Pauline missed the births of her five grandchildren, who Mr Lawrence said "would have loved to have met her in so many special moments".
"I believe someone has taken advantage of her kindness and vulnerability, and so my family and I plead to the public to come forward with any information or knowledge on her disappearance, and to please contact Crime Stoppers," he said.
Police have called on anyone who recognises the vehicle, or knows someone who owned a vehicle fitting this description at the time of Pauline's disappearance, to contact Wollongong Police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, NSW Police officers continue to search for Illawarra's long-term missing people and urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.
