Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Free

Holden car spotted near Wollongong could provide clues in Pauline Sowry cold case

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 27 2024 - 7:56am, first published 7:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pauline Sowry may have been seen in a vehicle similar to this 1968-model Holden HK Kingswood sedan after her disappearance in 1993. Pictures supplied
Pauline Sowry may have been seen in a vehicle similar to this 1968-model Holden HK Kingswood sedan after her disappearance in 1993. Pictures supplied

A Holden Kingswood sedan may hold clues into the cold case disappearance of Wollongong woman Pauline Sowry.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.