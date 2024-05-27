Hoon caught doing 134km/h through Royal National Park at night

A driver hooning though the Royal National Park overnight at 134km/h has been caught by police.
The man was driving a Volkswagen Golf when officers conducting speed enforcement checks on Lady Wakehurst Drive caught him at at 10.11pm on Friday, May 24.
The driver was in a 60km/h zone at the time of the offence.
It came one day after a car and motorbike crashed during separate overnight accidents on the same stretch of road, and a week after a teen motorcyclist died in a nighttime crash on Sir Bertram Stephens Drive.
The driver caught on May 24 was 37 years old and from Engadine, NSW Police Traffic and Highway Patrol officers said.
He was issued with a $2794 fine for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.
"His NSW drivers licence was suspended by police for six months, and the registration plates attached to the motor vehicle were confiscated by police for a period of three months," officers said.
