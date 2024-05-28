Ravalawa axed as Finau, Feagais recalled in Flanagan's Dragons reshuffle

Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has dropped the selection axe on veteran flyer Mikaele Ravalawa, with young gun Sione Finau to make his first NRL appearance of the season against Penrith on Saturday.
Finau has been rewarded for stand-out form in the NSW Cup, bagging a hat-trick in last week's win over the Bulldogs, as have brothers Mat and Max Feagai.
Max will partner Finau on the right edge left vacant by Jack Bird (injury) and Zac Lomax (Origin selection), continuing a combination that's proven fruitful through a run of three straight reserve grade wins.
Mat Feagai has spent 10 of 11 Cup games at fullback this season, but now looks set to feature on the left wing, with Flanagan overlooking Christian Tuipulotu along with Ravalawa.
Ravalawa has been the Dragons most potent attacking force in recent seasons, bagging 21 tries on the right flank last year.
It's a feat only Brett Morris and Nathan Blacklock have managed in the history of the club, but the 26-year-old has struggled with a switch to the left side this year.
Finau's lone NRL appearance was cut short by a syndesmosis injury in the penultimate round of last season, while the call-up is timely for the Feagais given both are unsigned beyond this year.
As expected, Jesse Marschke has been named in the No. 7 jumper in place of skipper ben Hunt, while Ray Faitala-Mariner has been named in the back-row in the absence of Jaydn Su'A.
Jack de Belin moves to prop in place of the injured Hame Sele, with Toby and Ryan Couchman moving onto the interchange alongside Ben Murdoch-Masila and Blake Lawrie.
The Dragons will be looking to bounce back from a horror second 40 minutes against the Bulldogs last week, one that prompted Flanagan to look to the club's NSW Cup stocks.
The return of power-running back-rower Luciano Leilua was a silver lining to last week's 44-12 defeat, the 27-year-old admitting he hasn't ben a great spectator in his second coming as a Dragon.
"It was very frustrating, very frustrating," he said.
"I'd missed the first game [through suspension] and then we had two losses and we finally got back into that winning mentality against Manly.
"Then obviously we had a tough loss against Newcastle, but I feel I was on the right track in playing good footy.
"It was just a bad turn of injuries there and I was out for a bit. I'm very fortunate to have not had many big injuries, so it was a bit of a scare.
"It's a tough one with calves. They can be reoccurring, so you don't really want to push too much, but I feel really good now.
"Obviously it wasn't the performance we wanted to have as a team, definitely for me it was probably one of my bad performances so we need to be better this week."
Having spent two seasons with North Queensland, Leilua's well aware of how draining the Origin period can be, but there's arguably no better time to come up against the Panthers.
"It's a tricky time, but we've got to try and take advantage," Leilua said.
"The Penrith organisation as a whole has got good depth. They all play the same and they're not going to feel out of place.
"We need to make sure we bring our A-game, for sure. This is our first block of three games before the [next] bye, then we've got another block after that.
"We're looking forward to it because we've got a big couple of games coming up."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.