Police have released images of an armed man - or men - who held up the same Bellambi service station with a knife three times earlier this year.
Between February and April, the Metro Petroleum station on Rothery Road was targeted by an unknown offender or offenders on three separate occasions.
Just after 4.30am on Sunday, February 6, a man entered the service station and threatened a male employee with a knife.
The man stole cash and cigarettes before fleeing south on a bicycle on Pioneer Road.
About 11.10pm on Wednesday, March 2, two male employees were threatened by an unknown man with a knife.
The man stole cash and cigarettes, then took off on foot along Pioneer Road.
Again, about 2.15am on Friday, April 29, an unknown man forced the locked automatic doors open with his shoulder.
He threatened the male employee with a knife before making off with cash and cigarettes.
Detective Sergeant Tanya Smith from Wollongong Police District said on each occasion, the offender's face was covered.
She described the offender in each incident as being 25 to 35 years old and between 175 to 180 centimetres tall.
"It's definitely a line of inquiry that we're looking at, that it may be the same person responsible for each of the offences," Detective Sergeant Smith said.
"However, we haven't confirmed that so we are looking into all possibilities."
None of the employees were injured during the crimes.
"However, I can imagine it would have been a horrific experience," Detective Sergeant Smith said.
She said police were working with the service station to ensure it was protected against further crime.
"We are increasing patrols during those hours and saturating the area, so if you are thinking about committing these crimes or copying the crimes that have already been committed, you will be caught because we definitely have a stronger presence in the area," Detective Sergeant Smith said.
Detective Sergeant Smith appealed for anyone with information on the armed robberies to come forward.
"Even if you think that information is small or maybe insignificant, it may just provide that missing piece to our puzzle," she said.
The first incident came just days after the service station was held up by a man with a shotgun; however, on that occasion, police laid charges against an individual that same morning.
Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Wollongong police station on 4226 7899.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
