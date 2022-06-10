Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Berkeley man Nicholas Coelho avoids prison after robbing Domino's driver to buy McDonald's

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 10 2022 - 8:44am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Coelho has avoided a stint behind bars for robbing a Domino's delivery driver in Oak Flats. Picture: Facebook

A Berkeley man who held up a Domino's delivery driver with a screwdriver for $50 has avoided a stint behind bars, with the court hearing how he had since turned his life around.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.