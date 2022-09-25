A 27-year-old man, understood to be Dutch elite cyclist Mathieu van der Poel, will face court on Tuesday over claims he assaulted two teenage girls.
Sporza.be interviewed the pre-race favourite Sunday morning, ahead of the start of the UCI Road World Championships mens elite race, where Van der Poel reportedly told them he'd been kept up all night at a local police station.
"I wasn't back in my room until 4am," he said.
A NSW Police Media spokeswoman confirmed to the Illawarra Mercury a 27-year-old male had been arrested Saturday evening after an altercation at the hotel he was staying at - The Grand Parade at Brighton-Le-Sands.
It's alleged the verbal altercation between the man and two teenage girls, aged 13 and 14, escalated further and officers from St George Police Area Command were called.
"The man then [allegedly] pushed both teenagers, with one falling to the ground and the other being pushed into a wall causing a minor graze to her elbow," a NSW Police spokeswoman told the Mercury.
"Hotel management were notified of the incident who then called police."
The offender was taken to Kogarah Police Station and charged with two counts of common assault.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court on September 27.
Meantime, Van der Poel started the men's elite race in Helensburgh Sunday morning, but retired before the peloton arrived at the Mount Keira loop.
It's also understood the Dutchman has had his passport confiscated by police.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
