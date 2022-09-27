Protect the pit.
It's a simple mantra, but it's the one that the Hawks are living by as they prepare for the Kings to arrive at the WIN Entertainment Centre on Saturday night.
Illawarra will launch a new era under head coach Jacob Jackomas when they host their arch-rivals in their 2022/23 NBL season opener.
Ahead of the round one clash, the Hawks are promoting a "Protect the Pit" slogan, as they aim to defend the Wollongong court.
Hawks co-captain Sam Froling said it was a mantra - and attitude - that Illawarra wanted to adopt during their whole campaign.
"Last year we weren't very good at home and we were really good on the road, so I think for us to take that next step, we need to turn this place into a fortress," Froling told the Mercury.
"We want teams to mark these ones [at the WEC] as a loss. It's like when teams roll into Perth, you think 'if win this one, it's really good', but they've done so well defending that place that a lot of teams just mark it down as a loss you take during the year.
"I think for us to go to the next level as a club and the Hawks, we've got to turn Wollongong into that, where teams don't come here expecting to win."
For Illawarra to be successful at home, the emphasis won't just be on the players.
Froling said the Hawkheads can play their role too by getting loud and making the WEC intimidating for opposition teams.
"I think the fans can really help us by coming out to the games and getting involved, and making it an awesome atmosphere," he said.
"When the WEC's popping, there's not many arenas in the NBL like it. It's not as big as some of the other arenas, but the noise is right on top of you, and it feels like the fans are on top of you, and I love having them on our side. I certainly wouldn't want to be on the other side when all of the fans are getting after them."
However, Froling knows that it will be a difficult task for the Hawks as they come up against the defending champions.
The Kings have added further firepower during the off-season, including former Hawk Justin Simon, Kouat Noi and Derrick Walton Jr, and will be among the favourites to win this season's NBL championship.
But the Hawks big man is also quietly confident about Illawarra's prospects, following a solid showing in the recent NBL Blitz. Froling was particularly impressed by the performances of import Justin Robinson.
"Justin is starting to work out how to play with Tyler [Harvey] and I a lot, and he's starting to find he's feet a little bit. I think he showed in a couple of those games in the Blitz that he's certainly capable. And I think our other recruits are fitting in well and starting to work out what the need to do to be effective in this league - and I think they'll do just that," the 22-year-old said.
"A rivalry game to start the year is always a lot of fun and I think the boys are pretty excited. I think we got better every game [during the Blitz] and I'm liking where the team's at, and we're starting to gel together pretty well.
"But the Kings have talented players too, Xavier Cooks is an unbelievable player and they've got Justin Simon coming back to the NBL, so it will be exciting to go up against him.
"They're a good basketball team, so it should be a good challenge, but certainly one that we're ready for."
