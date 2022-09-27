Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Froling, Illawarra Hawks ready to defend WEC against Sydney Kings

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 27 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Froling keeps his eyes on the basket. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Protect the pit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.