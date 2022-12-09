In the hospital, only moments after being told her daughter was not coming home, Libby Ruge's mother was handed a slip of paper.
Still in the fog of disbelief, the note was not the most pressing thing on Julie Ruge's mind, and she says her family were lucky a lawyer friend stepped in.
"If we didn't have someone to take that over for us, we wouldn't have had any idea that we could get any kind of assistance," Ms Ruge said.
The piece of paper Ms Ruge was given covered the compensation available under compulsory third party insurance, and the form needed to be lodged in 28 days. Not everyone has a lawyer at hand, however, meaning some families may miss out on the support they are entitled to.
"We were very lucky," she said. "We've heard stories of people who knew nothing about that."
As the NSW Law Reform Commission begins work on a review of serious road crime legislation, Ms Ruge is adding her voice to call for change when it comes to road crimes.
NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman has tasked the Commission with reviewing both the laws regarding serious road crime as well as the experience and rights of victims of serious road crimes and their families.
This year, the Illawarra has been rocked by multiple deaths on the roads linked to dangerous driving, including the Buxton crash which saw five teens lose their lives and the Towradgi crash which resulted in the death of a 12-year-old Bellambi boy.
In their case, Ms Ruge said the family was thankful for the attention of the presiding Judge and the support of emergency services, but said it was the language that needed to change when it came to road crimes.
"People say, 'Oh it was a tragic accident.' No it wasn't, it was a crime, and as far as I'm concerned, it was vehicular homicide."
Ms Ruge's call is backed up by the Road Trauma Support Group NSW, which welcomed the law reform process but said immediate action needed to be taken.
"Let's make this an opportunity for progress, which results in change and immediate action," representative Tom Daher said.
The group is calling for singular legislation that fills in gaps in the law, addressing the disparity between deaths on the road and other forms of homicide and the rapid implementation of any changes.
Currently the maximum sentence for dangerous driving causing death is 14 years in prison. A driver can be charged with murder if they drive a car with the intention of causing death or grievous bodily harm, the maximum penalty for which is life in prison.
Mr Speakman said drivers will face the full weight of the law.
"It is critical that sentencing for serious road crimes appropriately reflects the seriousness of these crimes and is fit for purpose."
The Law Reform Commission has also indicated it may look at laws prohibiting drink and drug driving. Ms Ruge said harsher penalties should apply for repeat offenders who put the community at risk.
"If you lost your loved one to someone who got behind the wheel of a car intoxicated, or drug affected, and had been pulled up many times before but was still on the road, that would be a very hard pill to swallow, and I think that's where the law needs to really come in."
With the Commission accepting submissions until February, Ms Ruge said she would continue to honour the memory of her daughter with the Bee Kind Like Libby Foundation.
