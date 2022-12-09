Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Reform push for road crimes after horror year on Illawarra roads

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated December 9 2022 - 3:55pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julie Ruge (bottom left) called more support for victims and tougher laws after her daughter was killed by Jaskaran Singh's driving (above).

In the hospital, only moments after being told her daughter was not coming home, Libby Ruge's mother was handed a slip of paper.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.