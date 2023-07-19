Illawarra Mercury
Man arrested after police pursuit from Kiama, to Nowra and Shellharbour

Connor Pearce
Nadine Morton
By Connor Pearce, and Nadine Morton
Updated July 19 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 1:00pm
A 60-year-old man is alleged to have led police on an hour-long pursuit in the early hours of July 19. File picture
A Victorian man has told Wollongong Local Court that he was "just driving around" when he sparked an hour-long, 80 kilometre police pursuit.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

