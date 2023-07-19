A Victorian man has told Wollongong Local Court that he was "just driving around" when he sparked an hour-long, 80 kilometre police pursuit.
Imants Kamergrauzis, 60 was charged with one count of police pursuit after a midnight chase that left an officer's car damaged.
Around 12.30am on Wednesday, July 19 police received a report a silver coloured Peugeot was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road at Kiama.
"The vehicle was [allegedly] driving south on the northbound lanes of the M1 [Princes] Motorway at Kiama," Chief Inspector Dan Richardson said.
It was headed towards the South Coast and Nowra police commenced a pursuit.
"At Bolong Road [in North Nowra] the vehicle turned around and started heading north in the correct lanes," Chief Insp Richardson said.
During the pursuit, the man allegedly stopped in Meroo Meadow with police behind him, before putting the car in reverse and ramming a police vehicle.
The driver allegedly attempted the same manoeuvre near Foxground, again colliding with a police car.
During the chase, the driver allegedly reached speeds of between 120 and 130 km/h on the M1.
Road spikes had to be deployed on three separate occasions before the driver lost traction near the Shellharbour Road interchange, and the Peugeot stopped on the road's shoulder.
"Police have arrested a single male occupant, he was breath tested and it was a negative result," Chief Insp Richardson said.
The pursuit lasted for 54 minutes.
No one was injured during the pursuit.
Appearing unrepresented before Magistrate Gabriel Fleming in Wollongong Local Court, Kamergrauzis did not apply for bail and claimed to not be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Kamergrauzis, who has an address in Victoria, said he was "just driving around" and had been living out of his car since April this year.
Kamergrauzis said he had previously been hospitalised with a diagnosis of paranoid schizophrenia but was not currently on a mental health plan or taking any medication.
Ms Fleming directed Kamergrauzis to remain in custody, where he will be assessed by Justice Health staff before returning to court on Friday.
Kamergrauzis did not enter a plea.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
