The Sunday Round-Up: All the scores and happenings in Illawarra Sport

Updated August 6 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 6:40pm
Wests debutant Kade Reed on the fly. Picture by Anna Warr
Illawarra Rugby League

Wests 18 def. Thirroul 22

Corrimal 36 def. Dapto 18

De La Salle 24 def. Collegians 6

Wests will "throw everything" at a final-round showdown with Collegians next week, but Dapto will be running around in a dead rubber after Corrimal notched their first win in two seasons to send the Canaries out of the final race with a whimper.

