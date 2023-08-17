Illawarra Mercury
Primbee copper slag dump has its 'zombie licence' revoked by EPA

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
August 17 2023
Aunty May Button (front) with a group of residents in late December 2022, wanting to know what had taken place. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The company which sparked a furore at the old copper slag dump at Primbee is having its licence revoked, the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) said.

