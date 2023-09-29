Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Accused killer Raymond Allen claims he stabbed drug dealer David McArthur as a 'reflex'

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 29 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raymond Allen (right) went to the Palm Beach Caravan Park (left) on July 25, 2021 to "staunch" David McArthur, he has told a jury. Pictures from Google Maps, Facebook
Raymond Allen (right) went to the Palm Beach Caravan Park (left) on July 25, 2021 to "staunch" David McArthur, he has told a jury. Pictures from Google Maps, Facebook

The voice of an accused murderer shook as he recounted the evening he fatally stabbed a Sanctuary Point drug dealer, saying he was grabbed by the throat so hard his knife-wielding arm "accidentally reflexed".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.