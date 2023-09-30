Illawarra Hawks NBL24 season: it starts now

Tyler Harvey has felt the highs and the lows of the past few years. He's ready for another high.
And you get the feeling that starts straight out of the blocks - in the season opener against the Hawks "archest of arch rivals", the Sydney Kings.
Much has been written about the Hawks' last campaign. Three wins was little reward for such a brutal season. A season filled with injuries and caked in misfortune.
But the future starts now. Read the full article here
Illawarra Hawks import Gary Clark has featured in his fair share of intense basketball rivalries during his 170-game NBA career.
It is this experience that the 28-year-old hopes will help him thrive come Saturday night when the Hawks open their NBL campaign against the Sydney Kings at WIN Entertainment Centre. Read the full article here
'Learn the realities of playing in a men's league' - check.
It didn't take Hawks star AJ Johnson long to tick the first box on his Next Stars journey. The face mask he's donning for the early part of the Hawks campaign - courtesy of a stray elbow from seven-foot teammate Sam Froling - says it all. Read the full story here
"I don't care who you are, you could be Phil Jackson, no one's going to survive that many injuries" said Tasmania coach Scott Roth after the JackJumpers snuck past a severely depleted Illawarra by three points in Wollongong. Roth was part of a chorus of Jacob Jackomas' peers virtually falling over themselves to praise a rookie head coach dealt a maliciously cruel hand in his first season. Read more here
Hawks development player Biwali Bayles has labelled coach Jacob Jackomas 'one of the best' as the side prepares to open their NBL campaign against rivals the Sydney Kings. After playing 27 times for the Kings, the 21-year-old point guard signed with the Hawks as a development player under one of his old mentors Jackomas on a two-year deal. Read more here
The Hawks will be hoping Todd Blanchfield's second coming at the club is just as successful as his first. He was named the Illawarra's most valuable player in the two seasons he played in Wollongong. "I've been part of the Hawks v Kings rivalry in the past so I'm expecting a lot. Read the full story
Pre-season is one thing, but Lachlan Olbrich says he wants to emulate his form from the Blitz into round one when the Hawks face the Sydney Kings. Olbrich raised plenty of eyebrows during Illawarra's run in the Blitz on the Gold Coast. Read what he did
He knows what it takes to win an NBL championship, and small forward Wani Swaka Lo Buluk says the chemistry is great at the Hawks as they ramp up preparations for the upcoming season. Swaka Lo Buluk - who has won two titles with the Wildcats and one with the Kings - is gearing up for his second campaign in Wollongong, which tips off against Sydney.
Back in May, the 22-year-old had only recently returned home from a stint in Japan playing for Levanga Hokkaido. He then jetted off to the US to play in the summer league competitions. And what else? Read on
The playing roster plus a season 2023-24 fixture guide PLUS a downloadable schedule: right here
app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.