Coledale Waves Junior Football Club on the up thanks to $100 k grant

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
October 17 2023 - 4:35pm
Young players from the Coledale Waves Junior Football Club playing. Picture supplied.
Young players from the Coledale Waves Junior Football Club playing. Picture supplied.

Coledale Waves Junior Football Club like many Illawarra community sporting organisations suffered greatly during the Covid years and seasons disrupted by wet weather.

Coledale riding waves back to prosperity thanks to sporting grant
Young players from the Coledale Waves Junior Football Club playing. Picture supplied.
The club will use the money for fencing and irrigation works.
