'Sense of unity' as Woonona FC announce landmark junior and senior merger

All Woonona mens, womens and junior teams will now play under the same banner following the announcement of a merger between Woonona Football Club and Woonona juniors.
The merger means the club will have teams represented across the Women's Premier League, womens amateur, mens amateur and junior competitions run by Football South Coast.
Woonona president Scott Kell said that it was a proud moment for the one of the oldest clubs in Australia.
"The club's very happy. All parties agreed to the merge and they all got what they wanted out of the merge. We're all very happy," he said.
"It's very important. It's one of the key focuses of Football South Coast to have all teams playing under the one banner and to have a sense of unity in the club, it's really important," Kell added.
Woonona dropped out of the men's premiership competition after the 2022 season and have since been taken over by a new committee focusing on the development of junior and female football.
The Sharks womens side took out the inaugural Women's Premier League title and fell just one short in the grand final against Shellharbour.
Kell said that the goal was to grow from the 2023 season.
"We're starting mens football again this year so we're looking to progress through the ranks there," he said.
"In senior football we're hoping to grow by 50 per cent this year. We'll get an all age mens and an over 30 womens team, maybe even an all age womens team added to the club this year.
"It's very important to have a pathway at all levels of football not just the elite level. And that's important for the community. You have people in football that just want to play the sport, not necessarily in the Premier League."
Woonona women's IPL skipper Morgan Anderson said it was a brilliant initiative that would only grow the club further.
"I think it's just fantastic," Anderson said.
"I think it just shows women's football is on a level playing field at Woonona with the mens and we just really value the junior side of our club as well. We just want to be under one banner to have those pathways coming through for both males and females.
"We're a family club, so it's just good to have the juniors involved with us now."
The announcement was made via Woonona Junior Football Club's social media on Tuesday, November 28.
