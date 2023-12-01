'Pointless' act led to murder of loved Sanctuary Point man

Sanctuary Point man David McArthur was a father, grandfather, son and uncle who had a laugh that lit up a room and a voice that could sing to the love and joy that was in his family.
On July 25, 2021, all that David was was taken away from the McArthur family, when Raymond Allen, 41, high on drugs and addled by near constant drunkenness, stabbed Mr McArthur with a kitchen knife on the front doorstep of the caravan he was living in at Sanctuary Point.
Elizabeth Williams, Mr McArthur's sister, recalled how her brother was an integral part of the family.
"David was a good person, willing to help anyone in need - a complete stranger or a lifelong friend," she said in a victim impact statement delivered during Allen's sentencing.
"David was always the life of the party ... we miss his voice, his laugh and his loud singing."
Mr McArthur's daughter Ashleigh McArthur said she never thought she would get a phone call telling her that she had lost her father and that her son had lost his "Pa".
"My son is missing out on wonderful memories with his grandfather," she said.
"Raymond Allen, you have created so much sadness and anger."
Sitting in his prison greens, Allen held his head for most of the sentence, as Judge Desmond Fagan delivered his sentence.
Prior to July 25, 2021, Mr McArthur had sold small amounts of methamphetamines to users in Nowra. One user, Bomaderry man Dean Vimpani was aggrieved after one batch, claiming it was of low quality.
Vimpani and Allen drove to Sanctuary Point with another man, in an attempt to rob Mr McArthur of drugs, money or both.
Allen had brought with him a kitchen knife, knowing that Mr McArthur was an army veteran, and would likely overpower him if it came to a scuffle.
Judge Fagan said there was little planning involved in the robbery, beyond a half baked scheme whereby Vimpani would turn off the lights to Mr McArthur's caravan, however this went awry, with Vimpani turning off the lights to the wrong unit.
Allen went to Mr McArthur's door alone, and confronted the man at the entrance to his caravan.
Shortly after opening the door, Allen stabbed Mr McArthur in the chest, causing a severe injury.
Allen and his accomplice fled, as a neighbour attempted to provide first aid to Mr McArthur, but Mr McArthur lost a severe amount of blood prior to paramedics arriving on scene, who later pronounced him dead.
Allen was later arrested and pleaded not guilty, arguing the stabbing occurred in self defence. After a week-long trial, the jury dismissed this defence, finding Allen guilty of murder on October 4.
Read more: Sanctuary Point murder trial
As Judge Fagan pointed out in the words of the third man in the car, the act of taking a knife to the robbery all but confirmed Allen's guilt.
"A knife is all bluff, unless you're going to use it. If you're going to use a knife then you know what happens."
The NSW Supreme Court, sitting in Wollongong, heard Allen had endured an upbringing of severe deprivation, and had spent time in custody for increasingly serious offences across three jurisdictions.
Moving to Nowra in 2020, Allen subsisted off social security benefits, and would purchase large amounts of port wine on a regular basis while also using methamphetamines.
Judge Fagan said Allen had shown little remorse or insight into his conduct.
"It isn't apparent that's come to realise the gravity of his conduct on fellow human beings."
Already in custody for a separate offence of reckless wounding, Judge Fagan sentenced Allen to 22 years in prison, with a non parole period of 15 years.
With time already served, Allen will be eligible for release from 5 July 2038, however will be subject to requirements under the High Risk Offenders Act.
Vimpani had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of murder and was sentenced separately in Nowra Supreme Court to 13 years behind bars.
Speaking outside Wollongong courthouse after the verdict was delivered, Mr McArthur's father Stuart said the sentence was fair and balanced.
Mr McArthur's daughter Ashleigh said despite the sentence, nothing could bring back her father and her son's "pa".
"It's a good result, but I'm still angry."
Sister Elizabeth Williams, said the "pointless" actions of Allen had led the family through torture, but they were glad to put the court proceedings behind them.
"It allows us to move forward, we can think about our brother in a positive way."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.