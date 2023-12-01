Illawarra Mercury
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Pointless' act led to murder of loved Sanctuary Point man

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated December 1 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The family of murdered man David McArthur after Raymond Allen was sentenced. L-R Ellanora Williams, Kiley McArthur, Ashleigh McArthur, Elizabeth Williams, Susan McArthur and Stuart McArthur. Picture by Adam McLean
The family of murdered man David McArthur after Raymond Allen was sentenced. L-R Ellanora Williams, Kiley McArthur, Ashleigh McArthur, Elizabeth Williams, Susan McArthur and Stuart McArthur. Picture by Adam McLean

Sanctuary Point man David McArthur was a father, grandfather, son and uncle who had a laugh that lit up a room and a voice that could sing to the love and joy that was in his family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.