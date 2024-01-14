Illawarra Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Hawks

Hawks go down to Bullets on the road to drop out of NBL top four

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 14 2024 - 5:31pm, first published 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Harvey's 29 points wasn't enough for the Hawks against Brisbane. Picture Getty Images
Tyler Harvey's 29 points wasn't enough for the Hawks against Brisbane. Picture Getty Images

Illawarra has surrendered fourth spot on the ladder to Brisbane, going down to the Bullets 110-103 on the road on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Day clings to Iron Series lead despite rough finish
Ali Day endured a luckless round four on Sunday. Picture supplied.
Day leads the series with two rounds to go.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
Wollongong take top spot after University collapse to Dapto
Dapto's Pat Hammond had 24 with the bat before taking 7/20 with the ball. Picture by Adam McLean
Wollongong now sit top of the ladder after defeating Balgownie.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
More from Hawks Nest

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.