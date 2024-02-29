More success for Illawarra Cycle Club, 'Australia's most progressive club'

Another successful meet has Terry Doherty believing the Illawarra Cycle Club is indeed Australia's most progressive club.
The Illawarra Cycle Club coaching director reiterated this claim after club riders dominated the New South Wales under 15/ under 17 State Championships at Dunk Grey Velodrome on the last weekend in February.
"Illawarra coach Jackson Law took a team of 10 cyclists up there and come away with the best results we could have asked for," Doherty said.
In the Under 17s Illawarra won the blue ribbon 3000 metre team's pursuit in a smart time of three minutes and 41 seconds.
The team of Charles Alcock, Gabriel Jacobsen, Tom Irons and Jude Williams then backed up the following day to win another gold medal, this time winning the sprint teams' event.
Fellow Illawarra rider Lucy Allen also picked up two gold medals, winning the pointscore and scratch race in her first year competing in the u17 division.
'These results confirm what I have long believed, that the Illawarra Cycling Club is one of the most progressive in Australia," Doherty said.
"The most pleasing thing with these results is that Lucy is only in her first year in this division.
"Next year should be the year when she wins championships. Professional teams are already sitting up and taking notice and have got Lucy in their sights.
"Gabriel Jacobsen, also a first year under 17, gained a couple of minor places in the championships and is to be commended on his performance in his first year in this division competing against some of Australia's best under 17 riders."
This impressive performance came just a week after the Allcott sisters Grace and Eve, starred for Illawarra at the Under 13 and Under 11 championships in Dubbo, winning three gold medals each.
Doherty said Grace was particularly impressive in the U13 category.
"Her performance in the time trial in winning the gold medal would have got her second place in the boys under 13 New South Wales Championship. She was very good," he said.
