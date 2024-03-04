Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Michael Molo predicts a top-eight finish for St George Illawarra Dragons

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 4 2024 - 5:07pm, first published 4:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Molo and his St George Illawarra team-mates training in Wollongong on Monday ahead of their season opener away to the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday night. Picture by Robert Peet
Michael Molo and his St George Illawarra team-mates training in Wollongong on Monday ahead of their season opener away to the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday night. Picture by Robert Peet

St George Illawarra fans should expect the Dragons to finish in the top eight as far as forward Michael Molo is concerned.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Michael Molo predicts a top-eight finish for St George Illawarra Dragons
Michael Molo and his St George Illawarra team-mates training in Wollongong on Monday ahead of their season opener away to the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday night. Picture by Robert Peet
The Dragons kick-off season against the Titans on Saturday night
Agron Latifi
No comments
All the photos from the Shellharbour Sharks shootout won by Windsor Wolves
All the photos from the Shellharbour Sharks shootout won by Windsor Wolves
Six teams featured in the tournament at Ron Costello Oval
Agron Latifi
No comments
It's a family effort that makes Warilla-Barrack Point star Maddix Burke tick
Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC star Maddix Burke has been in great form of late with thanks to the support of his dad Troy, mum Sharna, and younger sister Fleur. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The Warilla High School student is tearing it up at present.
Jordan Warren
No comments
All the photos from Lake Illawarra's Pink Stumps Day event for Heidi Ulcigrai
Heidi and Mark Ulcigrai with their daughters Halle and Mia at the Pink Stumps Day fundraiser at Howard Fowles Oval. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The fundraiser for the McGrath Foundation was a rousing success
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.