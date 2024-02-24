Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Bullish Dragons find top gear to blow Tigers away in Mudgee

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 24 2024 - 10:19pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moses Suli terrorised the Tigers in the Dragons trial win in Mudgee. Picture Getty Images
Moses Suli terrorised the Tigers in the Dragons trial win in Mudgee. Picture Getty Images

Dragons coach Shane Flanagan insisted his side would be better for the run following a first-up loss to the Rabbitohs last week, and it proved him right with a stunning first-half blitz en route to a 34-12 win over the Tigers on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
All the action from the Illawarra Steelers quadruple header at WIN Stadium
All the action from the Illawarra Steelers quadruple header at WIN Stadium
Check out all the photos from a massive day at WIN Stadium.
Mitch Jennings
Steelers claim top spot with gritty win over Eels at WIN Stadium
Steelers winger Tom Kirk's try in pictures. Pictures by Adam McLean
Illawarra won two of four games at WIN Stadium on Saturday.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.