'The goal is to play NRL every week': Dragons' Muhleisen aiming big

St George Illawarra young gun Connor Muhleisen is hungrier than ever to make every post a winner, ahead of the Dragons NRL season opener against the Gold Coast Titans on Saturday night.
The former Thirroul Butchers product got his long-awaited taste of first-grade football late last season, sharing the hooking duties with starting No 9 Jacob Little.
Muhleisen impressed in those six NRL games and in the preseason Charity Shield loss to the Rabbitohs as well as the trial victory over the Wests Tigers late last month.
Now the 23-year-old has set his sights on trying to play in the Dragons' top side week in , week out.
"The fires burning high. The goal is to try and play NRL every week," Muhleisen said.
"I've just got to prepare the best possible way that I can to give myself the best opportunity to do that."
It's a distinct possibility Dragons coach Shane Flanagan may opt for two hookers in his 17-man squad, meaning Muhleisen and Liddle could both be expected to play at dummy-half against the Titans on the Gold Coast.
This is something Muhleisen is more than happy to do, with the man he enjoys a healthy rivalry with.
"We push each other in many ways, just trying to get the one up on each other, whether it's in the gym or out in the field. But it's all healthy competition, you need healthy competition to build a strong club," he said.
"And I think we provide that for each other, which is important.
"It's been a little different so far. Flanno has been big on really building the right athlete and we've all put in a lot of hard work in the preseason.
"I'm feeling really good, I think we're ready to rip in and tear and play footy this year, the body is feeling good and I'm ready to go.
"The goal is to stay fit and healthy and take whatever opportunity comes my way.
"But I want to aim high and I want to play NRL every week."
This starts with a tough first-up clash away to the Titans on Saturday night.
Muhleisen is a chance to feature in the Dragons 17-man squad for the clash, as are new recruits Luciano Leilua, Raymond Faitala-Mariner and Tom Eisenhuth, when the squad is named later on Tuesday afternoon.
"The boys are awesome, we've got some real big size now," Muhleisen said.
"Everyone's fit, ready to play at a higher intensity, which is gonna hold us in good stead for the year.
"We've got a tough start but we just have to concentrate on completing high, kicking to corners and just competing on every single play, not having a break.
"We've got a good crew [forward pack]. I think we've got a pretty relatively young squad mixed in with some really good experienced guys.
"The younger boys are especially keen and they're pushing hard which is just going to build higher standards throughout the club.
"If you look at us last year we weren't the best teams when we had to travel so we're going to put a really big focus on the first couple of weeks away from home. We want to come back to Kogarah undefeated."
