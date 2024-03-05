Three new recruits in Flanagan's first Dragons squad for Titans clash

St George Illawarra Dragons newcomers Kyle Flanagan, Tom Eisenhuth, and Raymond Faitala-Mariner have been named to make their club debuts against Gold Coast Titans this Saturday night.
Head coach Shane Flanagan has also named Viliami Fifita to make his NRL debut off the interchange bench.
Fellow recruits Hame Sele (hamstring) and Luciano Leilua (suspension) are unavailable for the side's season opener at Cbus Super Stadium.
Tyrell Sloan again occupies the fullback spot with Zac Lomax and Mikaele Ravalawa his wingers.
Flanagan partners skipper Ben Hunt in the halves whilst Jacob Liddle (hamstring) and Blake Lawrie (ribs) have both been named to start.
Eisenhuth partners Jaydn Su'A in the second row with Connor Muhleisen in jersey No.14 and Faitala-Mariner rounding out the interchange.
1. Tyrell Sloan
2. Zac Lomax
3. Moses Suli
4. Jack Bird
5. Mikaele Ravalawa
6. Kyle Flanagan
7. Ben Hunt (c)
8. Francis Molo
9. Jacob Liddle
10. Blake Lawrie
11. Tom Eisenhuth
12. Jaydn Su'A
13. Jack de Belin
14. Connor Muhleisen
15. Michael Molo
16. Viliami Fifita
17. Raymond Faitala-Mariner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.