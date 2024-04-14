Charges against woman accused of role in Wollongong cocaine ring dropped

Charges against a Barrack Heights woman accused of concealing the crimes of her then boyfriend, alleged to be the ringleader of a large-scale Wollongong cocaine syndicate, have been withdrawn.
Dressed in black, disability support worker Jade Ebony Watts faced Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, April 11, with her case scheduled for a defended hearing.
The 23-year-old previously pleaded not guilty to participating in a criminal group and concealing a serious indictable offence.
However, the charges were dropped after the prosecution said evidence aired in the hearing could potentially prejudice any future trials of other alleged co-accused.
Investigators alleged Watts was in an "intermittent relationship" with Mustajab Turi, who they had been tracking with secret cameras and listening devices installed in his Corrimal Street apartment between May 2022 and January 2023.
The devices allegedly picked up arguments between the Watts and Turi in the kitchen, including Watts allegedly calling Turi lazy, a claim which he disputed.
"I'm the one f---ing making twenty, thirty grand a week, not you," he allegedly hit back.
Investigators alleged Watts also helped Turi count up thousands in drug profits in his unit during April 2023.
The charges were withdrawn against Watts shortly after her matter was mentioned before Magistrate Michael Love.
Strike force detectives dismantled the alleged cocaine ring in May 2023 involving a disparate group of alleged players, from businessmen to tradies.
Turi is yet to enter formal pleas to his charges, with many other co-accused linked to the syndicate remaining before the courts.
