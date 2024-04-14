Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Charges against woman accused of role in Wollongong cocaine ring dropped

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 14 2024 - 7:44pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Ebony Watts leaving Wollongong courthouse in August 2023. Picture by ACM
Jade Ebony Watts leaving Wollongong courthouse in August 2023. Picture by ACM

Charges against a Barrack Heights woman accused of concealing the crimes of her then boyfriend, alleged to be the ringleader of a large-scale Wollongong cocaine syndicate, have been withdrawn.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.